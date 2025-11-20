Community Calendar — Nov. 20, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Nov. 26 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The “Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance” at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The cemetery gates will be open for entry until 6:25 p.m.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will lead a prayer service before the tree lighting. Free ornaments will be available for the public to personalize and hang on the tree in remembrance of loved ones. Ornaments will also be available throughout December in the cemetery office.

RETREATS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent retreat titled “Poured Into Us” on Dec. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

The cost is $30, which includes lunch. Preregistration is required and the deadline is Dec. 3. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host an Advent retreat titled “A Journey of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love” on Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilitator is Dr. Regina Proctor. The cost is $60, which includes coffee, pastries and lunch. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/advent-retreat.

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host an Advent retreat titled “Listening Together” on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facilitator is Kathy Mattone. The cost is $65, which includes lunch. To register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Lay Missionaries of Charity will host a half-day Advent retreat on Dec. 13 at St. Aloysius Church, 244 Abbot St., Shepherdsville, Ky. The free retreat will begin with Mass at 9 a.m. Adoration, confession and discussion with Father Adam Carrico will follow. Lunch is provided. RSVP to Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

VOCATIONS

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will host a virtual “click and see” for women who are considering religious life on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Contact Jacqui Rapp at charityconnections@nazareth.org to register. For more information, visit nazareth.org/click-and-see.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Benedictine Sister Katie Cummings, campus minister at Spalding University, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Louisville Cursillo will host a Christmas Ultreya celebration on Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road. Attendees should bring a dish to share. For more information, visit louisvillecursillo.org.

The Flaget Alumni Association will host its annual Christmas party on Dec. 10 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The lunch is free for all paid members; for others, it is $10. The association will be collecting winter coats for the homeless. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., will host the Wilderness Trail Players’ “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 5, 6 and 7. For more information, visit stlukelouisville.org.

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host a Christmas concert by the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. The free concert is family-friendly and will include a sing-along of carols. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Administrative — data entry, filing and entering information into spreadsheets and client database. Remote and in-person opportunities are available with a flexible schedule.

Presents with a Purpose — sorting and packing toys, clothing and other gifts. Daytime shifts available Dec. 6 through Dec. 16.

Long-term care program — Provide weekly companionship or social activity for residents at area long-term care and assisted living facilities. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

Immaculate Conception’s Agape Shop needs donations of new or like-new toys for its annual toy drive. Donations can be dropped off at the shop, 301 S. 1st St. in La Grange, Ky., Monday. to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at Immaculate Conception Church, 502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange, Ky.

ALUMNI

The old St. Helen School’s class of 1976 is planning a 50-year reunion and looking for classmates. Contact Steve Dicken at 475-7314 for more information.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Catholic Charities will host “Coffee and Conversations with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO” on Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 435 E. Broadway. The event offers an opportunity to learn more about “recent developments and effects on Catholic Charities.” Tours of Catholic Charities will be offered following the gathering. Coffee is provided.

To register, email Brian Monell at bmonell@archlou.org or call 502.637.9786 ext. 118.

St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive, will host the St. Carlo Acutis Eucharistic Miracles World Exhibit on Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will be held in the Clara Zoeller Community Room.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Introduction to Scripture” on Dec. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. 3rd St.

The cost is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).



A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Who is Mary?”