Archdiocese donated $50,000 to Catholic Home Missions Appeal

Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville collected $50,000 for the 2023 Catholic Home Missions Appeal during the April collection.

The appeal supports the Catholic Church in the United States and its territories in 85 Latin and Eastern Catholic dioceses.

The Subcommittee on the Catholic Home Missions funds a wide range of pastoral services, including evangelization, religious education, and the maintenance of mission parishes, the training of seminarians and lay ministers, and ministry with ethnic groups,” according to the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which sponsored the appeal.