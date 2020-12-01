Individuals invited to hang ornaments on Tree of Remembrance

Calvary Cemetery will continue its tradition of hosting the Tree of Remembrance during the seasons of Advent and Christmas.

The public is invited to hang an ornament on the tree located near the entrance of Calvary, 1600 Newburg Road, in memory of loved ones who have died. Catholic Cemeteries will provide free personalized ornaments throughout the month.

In lieu of the traditional prayer service at the Tree of Remembrance, individuals may bring their own ornament to place on the tree or pick one up from the Catholic Cemeteries’ office, located near the entrance of Calvary.

Ornaments will remain on the tree until Jan. 6. This opportunity is available to all, regardless of when or where their loved one was buried. Cemetery gates will be open for entry until 6:25 p.m.