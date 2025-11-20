Marriage Announcements — November 2025 Issue

Claire Marie Feller and Andrew Joseph Skiff were married Nov. 7 at St. Agnes Church. The bride is the daughter of Steven and Suzanne Feller of Louisville. She is a graduate of Assumption High School, the University of Dayton and the University of Louisville School of Medicine and is a resident physician at the University of Michigan Hospitals. The groom is the son of Jordan and Sheila Skiff of Mount Calvary, Wis. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota and is director of music ministries at St. Gerard Church in Michigan. The couple will reside in Michigan.