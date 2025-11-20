Marriage Announcements — November 2025 Issue

The following couples are preparing for or recently married in the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Married
Madison Danielle Baker and Blake Alexander Raisor were married Nov. 8 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Richard Baker of Louisville and Nicole Smith of Charlestown, Ind. She is a graduate of Charlestown High School and is a homemaker. The groom is the son of Luke Raisor of Bardstown, Ky., and Emily Thomas of Bardstown, Ky. He is a graduate of Nelson County High School. The couple will live in Kentucky.
Morgan Taylor Bradley and Dylan Scott Trusty were married Oct. 3 at Holy Cross Church in Loretto, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Virgil Bradley IV of Bedford, Ky., and Dawn Marie Graves of Shepherdsville, Ky. She is a graduate of Sullivan University and is a program support assistant at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. The groom is the son of Gregory Trusty of Louisville and Kim Trusty of Louisville. He works for Corrigan Electric. The couple will reside in Shepherdsville, Ky.
Cameron Nicole Caldwell and Jarrod David Cubert were married Oct. 25 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Greg and Lori Caldwell of Lebanon, Ky. She is a graduate of Campbellsville University and works as a registered nurse. The groom is the son of David and Julie Cubert of Lawrenceburg, Ky. He is a graduate of Bluegrass Community Technical College and works in electrical maintenance. The couple will reside in Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Taylor Nicole Hodges and Chance Michael Bodine were married Oct. 4 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. The bride is the daughter of Benjamin and Stacey Hodges of Louisville. She is a graduate of Morehead State University and works for Heaven Hill Brands. The groom is the son of Michael and Lisa Bodine of Bardstown, Ky. He is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and works for Bethlehem High School. The couple will reside in Bardstown.
Claire Marie Feller and Andrew Joseph Skiff were married Nov. 7 at St. Agnes Church. The bride is the daughter of Steven and Suzanne Feller of Louisville. She is a graduate of Assumption High School, the University of Dayton and the University of Louisville School of Medicine and is a resident physician at the University of Michigan Hospitals. The groom is the son of Jordan and Sheila Skiff of Mount Calvary, Wis. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota and is director of music ministries at St. Gerard Church in Michigan. The couple will reside in Michigan.
Julia Grace Partridge and Cole Alexander Stumler were married Oct. 4 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. The bride is the daughter of Thomas and Marian Patridge of Cincinnati. She is a graduate of Assumption High School and the University of Kentucky. The groom is the son of Eric and Lisa Stumler of Louisville. He is a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Kentucky. The couple will reside in Louisville.
Dr. Kellen Lee Russell and Dr. Stephen Ryan Chancellor were married May 31 at Epiphany Church. The bride is the daughter of David and Kay (Karen) Russell of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Bellarmine University and is a doctor of physical therapy with Jewish Hospital and Norton Audubon Hospital. The groom is the son of Michael and Denise Chancellor of Louisville. He is a graduate of Bellarmine University and is a doctor of physical therapy with Jewish Hospital.
Engaged
Teresa Marie Fenwick and William Thomas Bartley will be married Jan. 3 at St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Rachel Fenwick of Springfield. She is a graduate of BCTC’s Dental Hygiene Program and the University of Louisville and works as a registered dental hygienist at Springfield Family Dentistry. The groom is the son of Dale and Sherry Bartley of Springfield. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and works as a loan officer at People’s Bank of Mount Washington. The couple will reside in Springfield.
Hallie Leigh Knotts and Benjamin Stegman will be married June 13 at the Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The bride is the daughter of John and Kathy Knotts of Louisville. She is a graduate of Ole Miss and works for NTS Development Company. The groom is the son of Gary and Traci Stegman of Fort Thomas, Ky. He is a graduate of Bluegrass Community & Technical College and works for NTS Development Company. The couple will reside in Louisville.
Lauren Rose Hartlage and Nicholas James Tenuta will be married Jan. 3 at St. James Church in Louisville. The bride is the daughter of Denis and Kimberly Hartlage of Elizabethtown, Ky. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville and works as a professional golfer. The groom is the son of Ralph and Lisa Tenuta of Mt. Prospect, Illinois. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville and works as a professional golfer. The couple will reside in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Leah Rose Mullen and Andrew Boyd Huber will be married Nov. 22 at the Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The bride is the daughter of Rob and Kathy Mullen of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Dayton and is principal of Sacred Heart Model School. The groom is the son of Chip and Stacie Huber of Crestwood, Ky. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is a civil engineer with East End Crossing. The couple will reside in Louisville.
Mary Catherine Thomas and Dalton Lee Kinslow will be married Dec. 13 at St. Joseph Church in Bowling Green, Ky. The bride is the daughter of Randy and Jenny Thomas of Bowling Green. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and works as a babysitter. The groom is the son of Steve and Ann Kinslow of Austin, Ky. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and works as a pharmacist. The couple will reside in Louisville.
Alexis Faith Ecarma and John Paul Klapheke will be married Dec. 13 at St. Francis of Assisi Church. The bride is the daughter of Rex and Melissa Ecarma of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville and works as an attorney at the Jefferson Circuit Court. The groom is the son of Paul and Nancy Klapheke of Louisville. He is a graduate of Bellarmine University and works as the development officer at Holy Angels Academy. The couple will reside in Louisville.
Caroline Marie Thieneman and Brady Smith Morris will be married on Feb. 28 at St. Agnes Church. The bride is the daughter of Leo and Karen Thieneman of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and works for B. Braun Medical, Inc. The groom is the son of Todd and Julie House of Hawesville, Ky. He attended Western Kentucky University and works for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. The couple will reside in Louisville.
