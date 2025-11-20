Quick Recall champions named

The Catholic Schools Academic League (CSAL) held its season-ending sixth-grade Quick Recall tournament on Nov. 4 at Holy Spirit School and its season-ending sixth, seventh and eighth-grade tournament on Nov. 10 at St. Albert the Great School.

Eight schools participated in the sixth-grade league this season. During the Nov. 4 tournament, Sacred Heart Model School defeated St. Mary Academy in one semi-final match and Holy Trinity School defeated St. Agnes School in the other semi-final match. In the championship match, Sacred Heart Model School defeated Holy Trinity.

Twenty-six teams from 20 schools participated in the sixth, seventh and eighth-grade league this season. During the Nov. 10 tournament, St. Agnes defeated Sacred Heart Model in one semi-final match and St. Albert-Blue defeated St. Mary in the other semi-final match. In the championship match, St. Agnes defeated St. Albert-Blue, finishing the season with an undefeated record of 11-0.



CSAL, in its 36th year, coordinates Quick Recall matches during the regular season and tournament play for Louisville-area schools. For more information, contact Lisa Kleyer at 425-3940, ext. 103, or csalqr@hotmail.com.