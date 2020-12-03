Official — Archbishop Kurtz appoints Father Elliott as administrator of St. John the Apostle

The Rev. Trumie C. Elliott, will be administrator pro-tempore of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky.

Father Elliott, born in Thomaston, Ga., studied at Shorter College in Rome, Ga., and St. Meinrad School of Theology in Saint Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained on May 28, 1988.

Since ordination, he has been assigned to the following parishes: pastor of St. Gregory in Samuels, Ky., and St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky., and associate pastor of St. Edward and St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky. After retiring in June 2018, he continued as administrator of St. Dominic for a year. He recently served as administrator pro-tempore at Immaculate Conception Church, La Grange, Ky.

The Rev. Kevin J. Bryan will retire Dec. 31, 2020, as pastor of St. John the Apostle.