Youth Focus — Mercy Academy students create scarecrows

Maddie Schulte, left, dressed a scarecrow while Jada Young and Emmalea Warren looked on. A group of about 30 students made two scarecrows which were delivered to the gardens to help keep birds away from newly planted seeds and growing crops. The students used a block of time called “wellness time” during the school day to do their work. Wellness time was introduced this year as a way to give students a break to go outdoors and an opportunity for high-touch areas in the building to be cleaned during the day. (Photo Special to The Record)
Kali Williamson, a freshman at Mercy Academy above, painted a face for a scarecrow that students made for Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in October. (Photo Special to The Record)