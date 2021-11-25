St. Margaret Mary second-grader Harrison Blalock, left, and seventh-grader Carson Hailey hula hooped during a Jump Rope for Heart event to benefit the American Heart Association Nov. 17 on the school’s campus. The students jumped rope and participated in other heart-healthy activities during recess. (Photo Special to The Record)
Students at St. Margaret Mary School collected more than $10,000 for the American Heart Association through a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser held Oct. 22 through Nov. 15.
The students took part in the jump-rope event Nov. 17 during recess, when they jumped rope and took part in other activities while also learning about healthy heart habits.
St. Margaret Mary School second-graders, from left, Rian Smith and Gracyn Hartman, took part in a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser with their schoolmates to benefit the American Heart Association. The students jumped rope and participated in other heart-healthy activities during recess Nov. 17. (Photo Special to The Record)