St. Stephen Martyr School students collected items for Thanksgiving dinner, toys and gift baskets for members of the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Campbell near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

While at Fort Knox for training, the soldiers visited the students at their school on Hess Lane, where they picked up the donations. The contributions included Thanksgiving dinner boxes, 700 toys and 75 gift baskets for the soldiers’ spouses.

The soldiers also visited classrooms and had lunch with students.