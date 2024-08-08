Official — Archbishop appoints pastor for St. Lawrence

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following official appointments, effective Aug. 17, 2024.

Pastor:

Reverend Steven J. Reeves

Reverend Steven J. Reeves has been appointed pastor of St. Lawrence Church and chaplain of Holy Cross High School. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. Thomas and St. Monica churches and chaplain for Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky.

Father Reeves, born in Conway, S.C., was ordained on May 25, 2019. He attended seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Father Reeves has served as pastor of St. Thomas and St. Monica and as chaplain of Bethlehem since June 16, 2021. Prior to this appointment, he served as associate pastor of St. Patrick and St. Boniface churches.

Other Official Appointment:



Reverend Kirby Rust has been appointed chaplain of Bethlehem High School while continuing as pastor of All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., and St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky.