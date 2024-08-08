Bulletin Board — August 8, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, is having a follow-up event for those who attended the Eucharistic Congress on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The “Revive Night” will include adoration and worship followed by discussion. All who attended the congress are invited to reflect on their experience.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting a Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shorter Mass intended for children. Families are invited to take part in fellowship following Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Louisville will host a healing Mass at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Worship music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Passionist Father Justin Nelson, pastor of St. Agnes Church, will preside. For information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will ordain 10 men to the diaconate at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. The men, who have completed a five-year formation program that included the wives of those who are married, will be assigned to serve at parishes around the archdiocese.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather for dinner at Cliff House Pizza Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 572-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

An American Red Cross blood drive is planned at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially blood type O. Donors may pre-register by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Catholic Charities of Louisville, 435 E. Broadway, is seeking volunteers to help with data entry. The work can be done anytime Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any amount of time is appreciated. For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 14. The topic is “The Realities of Stress and Learning to Cope.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, will begin Aug. 20 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, will meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register and receive a zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Todd Popson, Associate Director of Vocations, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Cursillo Movement’s 60th anniversary will be celebrated with Mass at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Mass will be followed by a meal. The celebration is open to all. To attend, RSVP by Aug. 25 by calling 502-727-9067.

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is fundraising for its scholarship fund by selling tickets to the Sept. 28 Notre Dame v. UofL football game. The fund helps area students afford tuition to the University of Notre Dame. The tickets are $225 and may be purchased online at louisville.undclub.org/events.

The Lay Missionaries of Charity, Louisville, gather on the second Sunday of the month at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky.

On Aug. 11, they will pray and discuss ways to follow St. Teresa of Kolkata (Mother Teresa) to help the poorest of the poor. Mass will be at 11 a.m. followed by the Liturgy of the Hours and rosary.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love.” The public is invited. For more information, email Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E. Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, call Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

The Presentation Academy Alumnae Board will host a “Shop & Sip” pop-up shopping event in it Arts and Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St., Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Donations to its Sisterhood Scholarship will be accepted. Those interested in being vendors may contact Karen Scheider at presshopnsip@gmail.com.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next monthly meeting and luncheon will be on Aug. 14 at noon at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Gary Nord, a 1975 graduate of Bishop David High School and a four-year letterman in the University of Louisville football program. Nord has been in coaching for the past 25 years and is currently an adviser to the UofL football team. The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, go to Flaget.org.

PEOPLE

Cammie Burba, a teacher, retired at the end of the 2023-2024 school year from Notre Dame Academy after 32 years of service to the Archdiocese of Louisville.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: