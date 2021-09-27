The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office invites friends and family of men and women who have entered into religious life beyond the archdiocese to share their names with the office.

“We want to gather names of men and women from the archdiocese who are entering religious communities outside of the Archdiocese of Louisville so that we can honor and thank God for them through our prayers and best wishes,” said Sister of St. Benedict Sarah Yungwirth, associate director of the Vocation Office.

Members of religious communities are also encouraged to share their name and the name of their community with the Vocation Office.

In addition, information about those who may soon or who have recently professed final vows may also be shared with the Vocation Office.

Sister Yungwirth can be reached at 636-0296, ext. 1270, or syungwirth@archlou.org.