The annual Rock the Heart fundraiser and lacrosse game between Sacred Heart Academy and Trinity High School raised close to $6,000. The match took place at the end of October on Sacred Heart’s campus.

The funds benefit Catholic Relief Services, the international aid arm of the U.S. bishops. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre — who serves on the board of CRS — met with the teams and spoke to the crowd about CRS’ work around the globe.