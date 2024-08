Students and adult organizers from St. Margaret Mary Church volunteered at seven different sites in the community this summer, logging more than 215 hours of service. (Photos special to The Record)

Students from St. Margaret Mary Church recently concluded a summer of service, called “Love in Action.”

The parish had a junior high group and a senior high group, with a total of 20 students and seven adults, who provided service in the community this summer. The groups served at seven sites, giving more than 215 combined hours of service to the community.

The groups also completed a study on living the sacramental life during the summer.