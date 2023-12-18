The Good Steward — Antisemitism is always unchristian

Daniel Conway

The Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel has triggered expressions of antisemitism here in the United States and across the globe. How could such unspeakable acts of violence occasion deep-seated feelings of hatred against the Jewish people? Sympathy for the Palestinian people is one thing, but it cannot justify the kind of vile and hateful words and actions that are increasingly common among Christians, Arabs and others who despise the Jews.

All Christians should condemn antisemitism unequivocally. Antisemitism is unchristian. To hate Jews is to hate Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the apostles. It is to despise the people chosen by God to reveal his presence among us, and it serves to discredit the Old Testament and the heritage we have received from the holy women and men who prepared the way for the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.

In fact, there is something special about the Jewish people. They are the race chosen to reveal the invisible Creator God to the world, and we Christians believe that this unique responsibility — given to the sons and daughters of Abraham — was carried to its fulfillment in the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. When they are true to their identity as God’s special people, the Jewish people are living witnesses to the love and mercy of God and to his fidelity to the promises made to all who trust in his Word.

Sadly, antisemitism among Christians is not new. The past 2000 years have witnessed many inexcusable instances of violence and injustice committed by Christians against their Jewish sisters and brothers. We should condemn these most regrettable chapters of Christian history, and work to ensure that antisemitism is never again allowed to influence the thinking or behavior of followers of Jesus Christ. If we can see clearly that antisemitism is unchristian, we can’t help but reject the perverted ideas and emotions that give rise to antisemitic acts.

As Pope Francis said recently, “Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace.” This means, of course, that the Palestinian people — both Christians and Muslims — have inalienable rights that must be recognized by the Israeli government and by the international community. But the indiscriminate violence of terrorist organizations like Hamas completely undermines the efforts of true peacemakers and makes it difficult if not impossible to guarantee the well-being of both Palestinians and Israelis.

We must oppose every form of antisemitism, wherever and whenever it occurs, because it is an affront to God’s special people and because it deliberately defies God’s will. We Catholic Christians must never again allow the blind rage of antisemitism to overcome our God-given responsibility to build the peace of Jesus Christ in our world.

All people deserve the dignity and respect that are due to God’s children. May we resist every temptation to forget this fundamental truth of our Christian faith.