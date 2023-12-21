Multicultural office hosts Kwanzaa celebration 

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry held its annual Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration on Dec. 19 at the Catholic Enrichment Center on West Broadway.

The event included music, food, prayer and African drumming.

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community and culture.

The seven-day holiday, which starts on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1, is based on “Nguzo Saba,” which means “seven principles” in Swahili. People celebrate these principles in their homes by creating a sacred space where the symbols of the celebration are placed — a candle holder called a “Kinara” for the seven candles, a unity cup, ears of corn representing children and African art objects and books symbolizing a commitment to African heritage and learning.

The black candle, a symbol of the people, is lit on Dec. 26. The other candles — three red symbolizing the people’s struggle and three green symbolizing hope for the future — are lit on the other six days.