Hildegard House seeks volunteers, offers two-day training in January

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them.

Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity and access hospice care, according to a press release from Hildegard House.

A training session for new volunteers will be Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 To register, visit www.hildegardhouse.org and complete the online volunteer application. For more information, contact Jana McNally, volunteer coordinator, at 653-1488.

Ruby Thomas
