Moving Towards Oneness training to start in March

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer a seven-week Moving Towards Oneness process from March 5 through April 16.

The sessions will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

Moving Towards Oneness is an initiative of the Office of Multicultural Ministry meant to improve race relations by helping parish groups build relationships across cultures.

The process brings parishioners from predominantly white congregations together with parishioners from predominantly Black churches to get to know each other throughout the sessions.