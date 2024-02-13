Black History Month lecture set for Feb. 20

The 18th annual Thomas Merton Black History Month Lecture will take place Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road.

Raymond Carr will present “Thelonious and the Monk: The Musicality of Thomas Merton and its Meaning for our Moment.” Carr, a theologian, is a visiting professor at Harvard Divinity School and director of the “Codex Charles H. Long Papers Project” at Harvard.

The presentation will be given in Treece Hall. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, contact the university at 272-8177 or 272-8187.