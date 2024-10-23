Comfort My People — Pray as you form your conscience

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

In less than two weeks, we will decide on new leadership for our national, state and local government. As Catholics and faithful citizens, we are called to participate in the political process to promote the common good and respect for all human life and the dignity of the human person.

Unfortunately, instead of bringing about hope, election season seems to often cause anxiety, anger and unrest. Amidst all these feelings, as people of faith and goodwill, we must remember to turn to the Lord and invite him to accompany us. Through prayer, God will guide us and help us to form our conscience as we prepare to vote on Nov. 5.

So, how do we form our conscience as faithful citizens? My brother bishops and I have issued “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship,” a framework to help the people of God to keep before them our faith, God’s truth and the teachings of the Catholic Church. “With this foundation, Catholics are better able to evaluate policy positions, party platforms, and candidates’ promises and actions in light of the Gospel” (Faithful Citizenship, no. 5).

What can we do?

I encourage us all to stay informed and seek correct information on issues in society and in our community; study sacred Scripture and the teachings of the Church; and pray and discern God’s will (Faithful Citizenship, no. 18). When deciding on who to support or what issues to stand behind, consider Church teachings as we work towards building a culture of life because magisterial teachings are consistent and grounded in a complete understanding of the inherent dignity of each person (Faithful Citizenship, no. 8).

As Catholics, we have a moral right and responsibility to advocate for the common good. Issues concerning the sanctity of life — like abortion, immigration, hunger, euthanasia, violence, capital punishment and adequate health care — are why we must be active participants in the political process. Our faith teaches us that we are obligated “to participate in shaping the moral character of society” (Faithful Citizenship, no. 9). This is how we share the Gospel of life. Jesus’ love for us compels us to love our neighbors. When we advocate for what is right and just, we respect the dignity of every human person.

As the one who serves you as Archbishop of Louisville, I will not tell you for whom to vote or support because you must vote your conscience. However, I do ask that you spend time in prayer, whether in your parish church before the Blessed Sacrament, or in your home in contemplation listening to the voice of God. Seeking help from the Holy Spirit as we discern and form our consciences is right, just, noble and holy. As Catholics, let us not fall into a tempter’s snare by failing to form our consciences in view of the eternal truths of Jesus Christ and the moral teachings of the Church, lest we make an error in judgment (cf. Faithful Citizenship, no. 18).

I encourage you to read the document “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.” Prayerfully reflect on the material and use it as a guide to form your conscience. We are called to be faithful citizens and use our voices to build a just society. Join me in praying for a peaceful election and that with our formed conscience, we elect officials who will do what is right and just for the common good.