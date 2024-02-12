Loretto Heritage Center to host genealogy event Feb. 24

The Loretto Heritage Center will host a “Family History Day” Feb. 24.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Loretto Motherhouse campus in Nerinx, Ky. Participants will learn about resources for doing genealogy and family history research in Marion, Washington and Nelson Counties, according to an announcement from the heritage center.

The event will offer presentations and informational booths from regional historians and organizations, including the Loretto Heritage Center, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Heritage Center, the Dominican Sisters of Peace archives and the Archdiocese of Louisville archives.The event is free and open to the public. Box lunches are available for pre-purchased by Feb. 18. To order a box lunch, visit https://www.lorettocommunity.org/family-history-day-at-loretto-heritage-center-boxed-lunch-registration/.