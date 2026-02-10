Merton Black History Month Lecture will feature a University of Georgia professor

Dr. Carolyn Medine, director of the Institute for African American Studies at the University of Georgia, will present the 20th annual Thomas Merton Black History Month Lecture. The lecture, sponsored by the Thomas Merton Center, will take place on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road, at Hilary’s in the Centro building.

The title of the lecture is “Thomas Merton and the Undercommons.” Medine is also the “All Shall Be Well Professor in Religion” at UGA. She teaches courses on religion and literature, African American religions and literature, religious theory and thought, and women’s spirituality and writing.



The lecture is free and open to the public. Visitor parking is available in Lot A off of Bellarmine Boulevard. For more information, call 272-8177, ext. 8187, or visit www.merton.org.