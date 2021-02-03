CEF poster, essay winners announced

The Catholic Education Foundation has selected the winners of its annual Catholic Schools Week poster and essay contests.

Participants, which included students in kindergarten through high school, were asked to demonstrate, through their essays and posters, how “Catholic Schools: Learn, Live, Serve and Succeed.”

The winners of the poster contest, listed by division are:

Kindergarten through second-grade division, Katelyn Besik, first-grade, St. James School, Elizabethtown;

Third through fifth-grade, Will Klein, fourth-grade, St. Raphael School;

Sixth- through eighth-grade, Ella Craig, sixth-grade, St. Michael School.

Each of the poster contest winners received a $250 cash prize.

Gracie Bartley, a junior at Assumption High School, won the high school essay contest. The prize was a cash award of $1,000 and her essay is available by clicking here.

The contest winners were recognized at the Catholic Schools Week Mass Feb. 2.