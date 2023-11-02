Bulletin Board — Nov. 2, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting a special edition of its monthly modern music Holy Hour, Ventus, featuring national speaker Chika Anywanwu on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will include music and the opportunity for confession.

An Evening of Praise service, hosted by Immaculate Heart of Mary Church’s Gospel Sounds Choir, will be Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 1515 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr. The theme of the evening is “Be A Witness.”

A Wedding Anniversary Mass of Thanksgiving, honoring couples marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage in 2023, will be celebrated Nov. 26 at noon. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant at the liturgy, which will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Nov. 10.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception in the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations on Nov. 15 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The Marian Center, 165 Sears Ave., will host Days of Prayer for Priests, Deacons, Consecrated and Seminarians Nov. 6-10, which overlaps with National Vocation Awareness Week. Mass will begin each day at 10 a.m. in the chapel and continuous prayer will last until 3 p.m. daily.

RETREATS

The Saint Serra Club’s Fall Retreat will be held Nov. 11 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. following 8:15 a.m. Mass. Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang will speak on “Holiness — Living Life to the Full.”

For more information, contact Bob Hublar at rjhublar@BellSouth.net or 216-0945. The cost is $40 and payment is due by Nov. 6.

“Teilhard’s Cosmic Images of God,” a retreat offered by Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will be Nov. 10 to 12.

Participants will read several passages from Jesuit Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s mystical essays, explore their relevance to the concerns of today’s world and contemplate the presence of divine love. To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., is holding a blood drive on Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the McCauley Center. All donors are needed due to a national blood shortage.

The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive from Oct. 28 through Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit people who are food insecure in Nelson County by way of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Collection bins will be placed in the rear of Nelson County churches to accept nonperishable, canned and packaged food items. Monetary donations are especially useful and can be mailed to Knights of Columbus, 107 North Fourth Street, Bardstown, Ky., 40004.

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them. Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity and access hospice care.

A training session for new volunteers will be Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit www.hildegardhouse.org and complete the online volunteer application. For more information, contact Jana McNally, volunteer coordinator, at 581-8267.

SUPPORT GROUP

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Nov. 8 on the topic of “Coping with the holidays.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

“Walking Through Grief: Handling the Holidays,” a program to help the bereaved develop a strategy and plan for the holidays, will be Nov. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. The program is free and open to everyone. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

“DivorceCare: Surviving the Holidays,” a program for those navigating the holiday season after a divorce, will be Nov. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. A donation of $5 is appreciated. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

REUNIONS

Holy Spirit School is hosting a 10-year reunion for the Class of 2013 on Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the school, 322 Cannons Lane. To register, email hss2013reunion@gmail.com and send $20 via Venmo to @hss2013reunion.

St. Xavier High School will hold the following class reunions in November:

The Class of 2018 will have its 5-year reunion on Nov. 18. For more information, visit saintx.com/2018reunion or call 637-8485.

The Class of 2013 will have its 10-year reunion on Nov. 24. For more information, visit saintx.com/2013reunion or call 637-8485.

HERE AND THERE

St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., will host the Eucharistic Miracle Display as chronicled by Blessed Carlo Acutis. Blessed Carlo was an Italian teenager who created a website highlighting the documented and scientifically scrutinized occasions when the Eucharist changed in its physical appearance. The display will be available for viewing Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The St. Agnes Seniors Senga will hold its next meeting Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. in St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. The speaker will be Michelle Faught, who has completed the Lexington Encounter Ministry program and will share about the power of prayer.

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will host an Irish Holiday Tea on Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave., in the Goetz Center. There will be Irish music, food, tea and craic — an Irish term for a good time — as well as vendors. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://laohlouisville.com. Proceeds will benefit Hildegard House and Golden Arrow.

“Shop & Sip,” a pop-up shopping event with local vendors hosted by Presentation Academy, will be Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the school’s Arts & Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St.For more information, call Karen Schneider at 583-5935, ext. 117.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their Card Party for a Cause on Nov. 14 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket.All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Portland Youth League, LLC. For reservations, call 749-9780.

A free estate planning session will be held at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, on Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. To register, visit https://www.archlou.org/pg-webinar/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

The Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr., is hosting their “Falling into Christmas Event” Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will offer a chili lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. alongside decorations, crafts, ceramics and a white elephant sale.

The Interfaith Thanksgiving Meal/Discussion — organized by Interfaith Paths to Peace — will be Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Keneseth Israel Synagogue, 2531 Taylorsville Road.The cost is $20 per individual and $40 per family. To purchase tickets by Nov. 11, visit www.interfaith-thanksgiving-2023.eventbrite.com. Scholarships are available for those who may not be able to afford the cost of a ticket.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall:

Introduction to Sacraments, Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m. to noon, St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue.

“Scriptural Foreshadowing and Evidence of Typology,” Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.