Local Catholics gather to pray for peace and hope amid violence

Worshipers prayed before the Blessed Sacrament during a Holy Hour for Peace Feb. 6 at Holy Family Church. The Holy Hour was one of many planned around the country in response to recent violence related to immigration enforcement. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre held up the Blessed Sacrament for Benediction during a Holy Hour for Peace Feb. 6. The Holy Hour was one of many planned around the country in response to recent violence related to immigration enforcement. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The Hinojosa family from Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., prayed at Holy Family Church Feb. 6 during a Holy Hour for Peace. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre gave the homily during a Holy Hour for Peace Feb. 6 at Holy Family Church. He said that recent violence related to immigration enforcement is “immoral and unacceptable.” (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The congregation knelt in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament at Holy Family Church Feb. 6 during a Holy Hour for Peace. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

During a quiet, meditative Holy Hour for Peace at Holy Family Church Feb. 6, a congregation of more than 150 people prayed for peace and respect for all human life and dignity.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who presided, asked the worshipers in his homily, “Let us unite in our prayer to foster hope and to break down walls and division, praying for peace and for respect for all human persons and all human life.”

Giving his brief homily in English and Spanish, he noted the day’s reading was a reminder that God made each person in his image and likeness.

“Sadly, we are witnessing violence against the human life and human dignity of immigrants and U.S. citizens,” said Archbishop Fabre. “This is immoral and unacceptable.”

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we must continue to honor and respect the inherent human life and the human dignity of every person,” he said. “We are called to witness to respect for all human life and dignity, not only through our good works, but also through our prayer.”

The Holy Hour also included the Universal Prayer, a litany for peace, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Holy Hour was organized in response to a call from the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, who asked bishops and priests around the nation to join in prayers for peace.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, USCCB president, issued the call Jan. 28 for a Holy Hour as “a moment of renewal for our hearts and for our nation.

“Your faith matters. Your prayers matter. Your acts of love and works of justice matter,” said Archbishop Coakley in a press release. “The current climate of fear and polarization, which thrives when human dignity is disregarded, does not meet the standard set by Christ in the Gospel.”

The local service drew people from all backgrounds and demographics, including clergy, religious, laity, immigrants and locals alike.

Judy Montgomery, a parishioner of St. Bernadette Church, said after the service, “I got rather emotional just thinking about peace — in our families, in our city, our state and our world. That meant a whole lot that our Catholic Church is coming together in unity.”

Elihazar Hinojosa, an immigrant and a member of Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., traveled to the Holy Hour with his priest and family.

“We decided to come and support this,” he said afterward. “A lot of people are worried.”

While immigration enforcement actions continue, “We can pray,” he said.

“We try to stay home as much as we can,” he added. “We go out to buy groceries; we go out when we need to.”