St. Meinrad Archabbey to host video gaming retreat for young adults

A detail of a sculpture of Blessed Carlo Acutis kneeling at the foot of the crucified Christ is seen in Assisi, Italy, Aug. 21, 2025, after a rainstorm. The bronze work titled “St. Carlo at the Cross” is by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, and it portrays the young blessed leaning his head against the cross while holding a laptop depicting the sacred vessels for Holy Communion. The QR code brings visitors to the artist’s website. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana will host a St. Carlo Acutis/Video Gamers young adult retreat the weekend of May 29-31. 

The retreat is open to adults ages 18-35. It will begin on May 29 at 2 p.m. CST and will conclude with lunch on the last day of the program. A complete schedule will be provided at check-in. 

The cost is $50 for a single room or $100 for a double room. The fee includes two nights of lodging and all meals served during the retreat. 

For more information, or to register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats/young-adult-retreats.

