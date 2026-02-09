St. Meinrad Archabbey to host video gaming retreat for young adults

St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana will host a St. Carlo Acutis/Video Gamers young adult retreat the weekend of May 29-31.
The retreat is open to adults ages 18-35. It will begin on May 29 at 2 p.m. CST and will conclude with lunch on the last day of the program. A complete schedule will be provided at check-in.
The cost is $50 for a single room or $100 for a double room. The fee includes two nights of lodging and all meals served during the retreat.
For more information, or to register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats/young-adult-retreats.