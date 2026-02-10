Between Amens —The Olympic Cross: What does the Church have to do with athletics? 

Dr. Karen Shadle

Last Friday, I was enthralled by the opening ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan. Many are familiar with the important symbols of these proceedings — the Olympic Flag, the Olympic Rings and the Olympic Torch. All of these are representations of unity across nations, fraternal competition and striving for excellence.

There is another, more recent symbol that is somewhat less renowned: the Olympic Cross.

The Holy See has an official sports association — Athletica Vaticana — and a “Cross of Athletes,” which was crafted for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and has traveled around the world to major international sporting events ever since. Now it sits in the Basilica of San Babila in Milan, which will serve as the official “Church of Athletes” during the Games, hosting Masses and celebrations for those gathered from around the world.

What does the Church have to do with athletics? Well, first of all, everything. The Church is concerned with the entire human person and every human activity. The Christian life is all-encompassing. It is not possible to check one’s faith at the door before entering the gym or skating onto the ice.

Furthermore, athletic competitions provide an excellent analog for the striving we all experience along a pilgrimage of faith.

Scripture affirms this notion. Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “While all the runners in the stadium take part in the race, the award goes to one man. In that case, run so as to win! Athletes deny themselves all sorts of things. They do this to win a crown of leaves that withers, but we a crown that is imperishable.”

Using the comparison of a footrace, Paul gives a blueprint for success. It takes dedication and sacrifice to achieve anything significant, be it an Olympic medal or a perfect test score or a professional honor.

Altar servers process into the Basilica of San Babila in Milan at a Mass marking the arrival of the “Cross of Athletes” Jan. 29, 2026. The cross was entrusted to the Archdiocese of Milan by Athletica Vaticana, the Holy See’s sports association, ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. (OSV News photo/Archdiocese of Milan)

But Paul also admonishes us about the worthiness of our goals. You can work hard for a prize that is ultimately worthless; you can also apply the same tactics in pursuit of heaven, the greatest of all rewards.

There is nothing wrong with chasing worldly accolades or athletic victory. In fact, these pursuits can school us in the kind of dedication required for living a good Christian life, which should be our primary focus.

I always enjoy watching the competition of the Olympic Games, but one of my favorite parts of the television coverage is the feature stories on the athletes themselves. It is interesting to see a small piece of the training schedule, family life, culture and personalities of these extraordinary people. And it is important to remember that they are people — children of God — whose worth is not defined by the medal they wear.

Near the end of his life, Paul returned to the footrace metaphor in the second letter to Timothy, in a passage that is frequently heard at Catholic funerals: “I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.”

This is the gold medal of life. May we all have the dedication and tenacity to vie for the ultimate prize of heaven.