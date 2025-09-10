Between Amens — Have you heard of St. Michael’s Lent?

Dr. Karen Shadle

We’re all familiar with the official liturgical season of Lent that occurs in the springtime, leading us to Easter. Catholics know well the Lenten requirements of fasting, abstinence, works of charity and intensification of prayer.

In a similar but completely unofficial way, St. Michael’s Lent marks off 40 penitential days, beginning with the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Aug. 15 and ending with the feast of the Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael on Sept. 29.

This practice apparently originated in the 13th century with St. Francis, who had a special devotion to St. Michael the Archangel. According to St. Bonaventure’s writings, “Two years before his death, having begun a Lenten retreat in honor of St. Michael on a very high mountain called Alverne, (Francis) felt more abundantly than ever the softness of heavenly contemplation, the ardor of supernatural desires and the profusion of divine graces.”

Over the centuries, some Franciscan communities have kept alive this tradition of an autumnal pseudo-Lent, and it has grown in popularity among the laity in recent years.

St. Michael’s Lent cannot be found in the Church’s liturgical calendar. It is something that you don’t have to do, and therein lies its appeal.

The official season of Lent has its visible, public elements — ashes on the forehead, Stations of the Cross, fish fries and so on. Every year on Ash Wednesday, the Gospel of Matthew challenges us to engage in Lent with humility: “Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them. … When you give alms, do not blow a trumpet before you. … When you fast, do not look gloomy like the hypocrites.”

The point of Lenten penance is not to boastfully display our own holiness, but to sincerely seek conversion of ourselves and the whole world.

St. Michael’s Lent calls us to do just that — to grow in holiness quietly, almost secretly.

Furthermore, these acts of personal penitence can have global effects. Fasting and other spiritual disciplines can be applied toward a particular intention, such as an end to war or in reparation for a social sin like racism, or in the wake of a tragic event.

There are many such examples in Scripture: The prophet Daniel fasted for spiritual insight; Queen Esther fasted for the protection of the Jewish people; the people of Ninevah fasted in the hopes of sparing their city from judgment.

Today, it is no different. We continue to need God’s help in the many personal and communal struggles we face. And we can engage in penance to seek God’s intervention in all seasons. We don’t need to look to the liturgical calendar for an appropriate time to fast, pray and engage in corporal works of mercy.



St. Michael’s Lent is a spiritual practice that reminds us to seek God’s mercy at any time and to do so with humility and quiet hope.

Dr. Karen Shadle is the director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship.