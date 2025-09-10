New auxiliary ordained for New Jersey archdiocese is first Nicaraguan-born bishop in US

Auxiliary Bishop Pedro Bismarck Chau of Newark, N.J., greets guests during his episcopal ordination Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark Sept. 8, 2025. Bishop Chau, previously rector of the cathedral, is the first Nicaraguan-born bishop in the United States. (OSV News photo/John Touhey, courtesy Archdiocese of Newark)

By Kurt Jensen, OSV News

Pedro Bismarck Chau made history in Newark, New Jersey, Sept. 8 as the first Nicaraguan-born bishop in the United States.

His bilingual ordination Mass as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark was celebrated that afternoon in the packed Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, where he had served as rector since 2020.

As an auxiliary, he will be regional bishop of Hudson County, succeeding now-retired Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus in that role.

Hudson County has 51 parishes and an estimated 200,000 Catholics. Pope Leo XIV appointed then-Father Chau as a Newark auxiliary on May 30 and accepted the resignation of Bishop Studerus, 77, the same day.

Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, principal celebrant and homilist, reminded the congregation that “the image of the Good Shepherd has pride of place in our tradition. Why? Because that image says so many things.”

A shepherd, he said, “leads from within. He lives close to his flock. And the flock recognizes his voice.”

Listening to the voice of Christ as the good shepherd “touches on every aspect of our lives, and every day of our earthly pilgrimage,” he said.

He cautioned the congregation to avoid “excessive and unrealistic expectations” of the new auxiliary bishop and the other bishops. “Remember that we, too, are fragile brothers, exposed to temptation, in need of help as anyone else.”

Assisting Cardinal Tobin as co-consecrators were Bishop Studerus and retired Newark Auxiliary Bishop John W. Flesey.

The Mass was concelebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez of Managua, Nicaragua, who is living in exile in the United States, along with Newark’s other auxiliaries — Bishops Manuel A. Cruz, Elias R. Lorenzo and Michael A. Saporito.

“We are grateful to our Holy Father for the gift of Bishop-elect Chau,” Cardinal Tobin said in a statement before the Mass. “His deep faith, pastoral experience and love for the people of God are blessings for our local Church.”

Bishop Chau prostrated himself before the altar and later knelt as the co-consecrators and other attending bishops laid their hands on his head, praying for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.

The congregation broke out into sustained cheers and applause after Cardinal Tobin presented Bishop Chau with his new ring, miter and crosier.

The pope appoints an auxiliary bishop to assist the diocesan bishop with the pastoral care and administration of the diocese. Auxiliary bishops also help administer the sacraments and often represent the archbishop at liturgies and community events.

Bishop Chau was born on June 28, 1967, in Managua, Nicaragua, the youngest of seven children of the late Camilo Arturo Chau and Luisa Amanda Lainez and immigrated with his family to Texas in 1984. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Seton Hall University and a master’s degree in theology and pastoral ministry from Immaculate Conception Seminary. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Newark on May 24, 2008.

Since then, he has served in parish, campus and archdiocesan ministries, including as pastor of St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral and St. John’s Church in Newark, and as chaplain for Rutgers University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

His native Nicaragua has some of the toughest restrictions on Catholic worship anywhere in the world. According to the 2023 Report on International Religious Freedom from the State Department, Mass is allowed, but religious processions are banned. Even more onerous, priests are required to submit their homilies to the local police station before they can deliver them.

That December, the State Department designated Nicaragua a Country of Particular Concern for engaging in or tolerating “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics across Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. It includes 211 parishes and 67 Catholic schools, as well as several missions and ministries.