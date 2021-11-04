The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics has approved Mercy Academy’s proposal for a $460 grant to purchase equipment for the school’s aviation program.

Laura Swessel, a teacher who leads Mercy’s four-year aviation program, will use the money to purchase quadcopter drones and balsa wood planes, according to an announcement from the school.

The quadcopter drones are used for concept demonstrations during lessons, such as “flight controls for unmanned aircrafts.”

The students will also learn to operate the drones and learn how they move without conventional flight control surfaces.

Mercy is in its third year of offering the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Learn to Fly High School Aviation program.