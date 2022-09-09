Letter from the Archbishop — Collection for Catholic higher education is Sept. 17-18

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On September 17-18, the annual collection for Catholic higher education will be conducted in all parishes. Bellarmine University, the Catholic University of America and Spalding University will benefit from the proceeds of this collection.

Catholic colleges and universities strive to educate students in the richness of the Catholic intellectual heritage so that students can reflect and advance these values in the broader community. The Gospel values and academic excellence that are the hallmark of Catholic higher education provide a compelling witness of faith in the civic, educational, medical, legal, business, arts, political and nonprofit arenas. The ability to bring together faith and reason in Catholic colleges and universities is especially important as we proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ and advance the common good in today’s world.

I invite you to support Catholic higher education in the Church. Your donations will help to make a Catholic college education available to students who otherwise might not be able to attend.

Thank you for your generosity. You and your families are in my prayers. Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville