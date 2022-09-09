Catholics invited to pilgrimage for racial justice Sept. 23-24

The third annual Walking Together Pilgrimage for Racial Justice and Reconciliation will take place Sept. 23-24 and Catholics are invited to take part. Catholic schools are invited to bring up to two student representatives each.

The pilgrimage will start Sept. 23 with a pilgrims’ blessing prayer service featuring the Archdiocesan Gospel Choir at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 W. Broadway, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Sept. 24, participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption for an opening prayer. At 10:45 a.m., the pilgrims will embark on a mile-long walk to Presentation Academy’s Art and Athletics Center, 900 S. Fourth St.

The walk will end in Presentation’s gym at noon, where pilgrims will have lunch and time for discussion. During this time, student representatives will have the opportunity to speak briefly about addressing racism and racial justice in their schools.

A keynote address by Father Manuel Williams will take place in the afternoon. Father Williams is director of Resurrection Catholic Missions of the South. The day will conclude with Mass at 4 p.m.

There is no cost, but registration is encouraged and goodwill offerings will be accepted.

The pilgrimage is organized by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, Presentation Academy and Modern Catholic Pilgrim.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3zwjMLE. For more information, contact Will Peterson at will@moderncatholicpilgrim.com or Janice Mulligan at jmulligan@archlou.org or 636-0296 ext. 1252.