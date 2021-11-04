Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hampton, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 5. Mrs. Hampton, the former Beverly Emerson, is a homemaker. Mr. Hampton retired from Louisville Gas & Electric after 45 years of service. The couple have two children and five grandchildren. The couple will celebrate with a vow renewal and dinner with family.
Mr. and Mrs. George Bott, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 6. Mrs. Bott, the former Joyce Maier, retired from William C. Vaughan Co. after more than 20 years. Mr. Bott has been a member of the Bricklayers Local 4 union for 54 years and served in the U.S. Navy Seabees for 27 years. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph (Butch) Shoemaker, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 6. Mrs. Shoemaker is the former Nancy Ann Fischer. Mr. Shoemaker retired from Zoeller Pump Co. The couple have two children and twin grandsons.