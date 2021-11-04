High schools present fall plays

- Assumption High School’s Rose Theatre Company, 2170 Tyler Lane, will present “Steel Magnolias” on stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Tickets, $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens, are available at www.showtix4u.com.
COVID-19 safety precautions, such as wearing a mask, will be followed. The theatre will be filled to 50 percent capacity and those in attendance are asked to sit in the seats they purchased.
- Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, will present the play “The Old Man and the Old Moon” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 5 and 6 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. They may be purchased at www.mercyacademy.com/theatre.
Masks and social distancing by group will be required.