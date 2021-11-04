Sacred Heart Model School, 3107 Lexington Road, unveiled a new middle school science lab during a ceremony Oct. 28.

The Sister Dominica Hettinger Science Lab, which will be used by the school’s seventh- and eighth-graders, has five student lab tables and a teacher’s demonstration table — all with water and gas sources. The space also includes safety features, such as an eyewash station, a safety shower and lab goggle sanitation closet.

The lab is intended to “support the hands-on learning of the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program … and it enhances the chemistry and physics curriculum,” according to an announcement from the school.

The students “can now more safely and adequately conduct independent, student-led inquiry labs … and safely use chemicals to demonstrate concepts. The large, spacious room provides a conducive environment for the physics curriculum. Thanks to student lab tables and outlets for microscopes, dissections, and lab work, they can do a more hands-on biology curriculum,” the announcement said.

Elena Puentes, a middle school science teacher, said the students have been “excited and enthusiastic” about science this school year.

“They continually mention that the classes are difficult, but that they always enjoy being in here,” said Puentes. “This is my goal for them — that they experience a rigorous, thorough, foundational science education as middle school students while feeling safe, happy, and motivated. The new lab has provided the means for exactly that.”