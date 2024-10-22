Men and women with special needs use sewing skills to help moms and babies

Scott Shaheen, a student at SMC Regina’s Center, left, as volunteer Marge Borders, right, assisted him with a sewing project Oct. 14. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Men and women at SMC Regina’s Center, which serves teens and adults with intellectual disabilities, are learning sewing skills and using them to help mothers and babies.

The students spend Monday mornings sewing with the help of volunteers. They make items for themselves, such as pillowcases and aprons. And they make burp cloths, changing table pads and laundry bags for new mothers at St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities’ maternity home in New Albany, Ind.

“They learn by giving away,” said Donna Smith, who serves as program director of Regina’s Center. “They are recipients of a lot of great things. We want to give back to the community.”

Volunteer Sharon Hannah, right, helped Christy Kelty, left, a student at SMC Regina’s Center, sew a pillowcase Oct. 14. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The center, formerly known as St. Mary’s Center, recently changed its name to honor Ursuline Sister of Louisville Regina Bevelacqua, who died in 2021. Sister Bevelacqua, who co-founded the center with Mary Jo Payne, served as executive director until 2021.

On Oct. 14, students delivered 30 changing pads to St. Elizabeth. That morning, laughter, conversations and songs filled the small sewing room as six students worked on projects with the help of volunteers.

Frances Brown, a member of Epiphany Church and a volunteer at the center, accompanied them on their visit to the maternity home. She coordinated the partnership with St. Elizabeth — which operates the maternity home and a shelter for women fleeing domestic violence.

Tracey Kirk, a student at SMC Regina’s Center, smiled as she ironed a throw pillow cover Oct. 14 at the center. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Brown spent 15 years on St. Elizabeth’s board of directors; six months ago, she started volunteering at Regina’s Center.

“I fell totally in love” with the people and the programs, she said with a smile. “It’s a total joy. I meet God in a profound way through the people here. It’s given me the energy to keep serving.”

Colleen Penny, the center’s executive director, said it’s good to hear laughter in the building once more.

Volunteer Frances Brown, center, helped Cody Gaffney, right, with a sewing project at SMC Regina’s Center Oct. 14. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

After Sister Bevelacqua died, it felt like the “love, warmth and family atmosphere and laughter” disappeared, Penny said. “We still miss her. We miss her wisdom.”

Penny has been at the helm for a little over a year. She previously served the center as program director.

She wants people to know, “We’re here and welcoming new participants,” she said. “We are trying to carry on Sister’s legacy.”

Now in its 31st year, the center offers various programs, including computer classes and daily social outings. The center serves 76 students, close to 50 participate in daily activities, said Smith. To learn more about the center, to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.smcreginascenter.org/.

Christy Bennett, a student at SMC Regina’s Center, ironed a pillowcase Oct. 14 at the center. Volunteer Frances Brown looked on. Brown coordinated a partnership with St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities in New Albany, Ind., where students donate items they sew. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)