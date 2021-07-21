Spalding University has received a $2 million grant from Kosair Charities for its new School of Physical Therapy and a project is underway to convert a campus building into a state-of-the-art facility to house the program, according to a news release from the school July 21.

Spalding announced in May that it will launch a Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the fall of 2022. Applications are being accepted now.

The 21,500 square-foot building, located at 961 S. Third St., will be named “Kosair Charities School of Physical Therapy and Center for Interprofessional Education,” according to the press release. The renovation is scheduled to be completed later this year.

The building will be equipped for on-site laboratory instruction and will include an anatomy education center and spaces for students to study and collaborate, the release said.

“Consistent with the mission of Kosair Charities, Spalding’s School of Physical Therapy will feature programming and partnerships that emphasize a commitment to pediatric physical therapy while seeking to help fill a regional need for physical therapists,” said the release. The program will include:

Planned post-professional residency and fellowship in pediatric PT that are unique to Kentucky, led by faculty who are board-certified in pediatric physical therapy.

Mentoring opportunities in teaching, provided by veteran faculty, for interested physical therapists, including ones in post-doctoral pediatric neurorecovery fellowships.

Opportunities for physical therapy program graduates to become board-certified pediatric physical therapists.

Expressing gratitude for the grant, Spalding’s president Tori Murden McClure said, “The service-minded missions of Spalding and Kosair Charities align so well, and the long, strong relationship Spalding has had with Kosair Charities is so valuable to us. We are extremely proud to have another building on our campus bear the name of Kosair Charities, whose impact on our community and the lives of children cannot be overstated.”

Keith Inman, president of Kosair Charities said, “Kosair Charities’ history and mission has long been interwoven into the fabric of Spalding University, with our first grant in 1996. … A portion of these funds will allow the creation of Kentucky’s first residency and fellowship programs in pediatric physical therapy. Kosair Charities is proud to be a part of this milestone moment for our state and community.”

To apply for the physical therapy program, click here.