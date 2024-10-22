Hope and humility must guide healthcare professionals, says archbishop

Chris Holtman, a pharmacist who serves as an usher at the Cathedral of the Assumption, handed a worship aid to a member of the congregation at the start of the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass Oct. 20 at the cathedral. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the special liturgy. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Those who gathered for the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass Oct. 20 heard that humility and hope must guide their practice.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the special liturgy — which asks for God’s blessing on healthcare workers through the intercession of St. Luke — at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. St. Luke is the patron saint of healthcare workers. His feast day is observed Oct. 17.

During his homily, Archbishop Fabre reflected on St. Teresa of Calcutta’s life, sharing how humility and hope guided her care of orphans.

The saint “embodied beautifully” those virtues that must be central to the life of every Christian healthcare professional, he said.

“Humility has to be at the core of any life of service, especially a life of service to the medical needs of one’s brothers and sisters,” said Archbishop Fabre. “Humility means patience, gentleness, concern. Humility means being willing to do the right thing with integrity, even when it’s difficult, even when no one else is watching.”

Healthcare professionals and members of their families participated in the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre Oct. 20 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The archbishop also cautioned his listeners against the temptation of self-importance, drawing the congregation’s attention to the Gospel reading from the Book of Mark. In the Gospel passage, the disciples James and John asked that Jesus place one of them at his right and the other at his left, once he comes into his glory.

“Temptation to self importance can come at any of us, any disciple seeking to follow Jesus,” said Archbishop Fabre.

But, he noted, Christ doesn’t allow James’ and John’s failures to be the end of their story.

“God gave them the grace to drink from the chalice of self-sacrifice,” he said. “Jesus will make us like him. Humble and willing to serve even the least of our brothers and sisters.

“As healthcare workers, you have already given so much to serve the needs of our brothers and sisters who face illness,” he told the congregation. “You’ve embodied the teaching of Christ Jesus we heard proclaimed today in the Gospel. Whoever wishes to be the greatest among you, must be the servant of all. You are the embodiment of this statement of Christ.”

Archbishop Fabre thanked the men and women — some wearing white lab coats, others wearing scrubs — for their “extreme generosity to our community.”

He ended with prayer and a blessing.

“Through the intercession of St. Luke, may the Lord bless and keep you now and forever,” the archbishop said.