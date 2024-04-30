Maple Mount Ursulines mark jubilees

Eight Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph who have direct ties to the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees in 2024.

Their jubilee years coincide with a milestone for the congregation, too: This year the sisters are marking 150 years of service in Maple Mount, Ky.

Their ministry began in 1874, when five Ursuline Sisters of Louisville traveled by flatboat on the Ohio River and then overland to open a school for girls at Maple Mount. Mount Saint Joseph Academy operated until 1983.

In 1912, the sisters at Maple Mount became an autonomous congregation. In 1925, they established Mount Saint Joseph Junior College for Women, which, in 1950 was moved to Owensboro, Ky., and became the coeducational Brescia College (now university).

Today, the Ursuline Sisters serve in a variety of ministries in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and in Chile, South America.

They are celebrating their anniversary throughout 2024 and they have invited the public to join them by doing acts of kindness.

“Throughout 2024, the Ursuline Sisters will continue to ‘Cultivate the Vine that Saint Angela Entrusted to Us,’ ” says the anniversary page of their website. “As we celebrate this year, we ask that friends and supporters engage in acts of service and kindness wherever they live.”

For more information about the anniversary, visit www.ursulinesmsj.org/150-years/.

This year’s jubilarians are:

70 YEARS

Sister Susan Mary Mudd

Sister Susan Mary Mudd, a native of Lebanon, Ky., is celebrating 70 years of religious life. She has served as an educator in Kentucky, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Virginia, Venezuela and Chile. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she ministered at St. James School as a teacher and principal and at St. Margaret Mary and St. Ignatius schools. She served in several roles at Brescia University in Owensboro, including serving on the education department faculty, as director of institutional research and as an administrative assistant in the School of Business. She retired in 2021 and is active in the congregation’s Powerhouse of Prayer.

Sister Mary Matthias Ward

Sister Mary Matthias Ward, a native of Clementsville, Ky., is celebrating 70 years. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as principal of St. Denis School and as associate director of St. Thomas Center. She also served as major superior of the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph. Since 2022, she has served at the Motherhouse assisting Ursuline Partnerships with formation and prayer.

60 YEARS

Sister Mary Timothy Bland

Sister Mary Timothy Bland, a native of Greenbrier, Ky., is celebrating 60 years. She has served as a teacher in Kentucky and Missouri. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Christopher School in Radcliff. Since 2019, she has served as assistant to the archivist at the Motherhouse.

Sister Joyce Marie Cecil

Sister Joyce Marie Cecil, formerly Sister Lisa Marie, is a native of New Hope, Ky., and celebrating 60 years. She has served in Kentucky, Missouri and New Mexico. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Brigid School in Vine Grove, St. Francis of Assisi School in Loretto, St. Leonard School and St. Christopher School in Radcliff. She also served in pastoral ministry at St. Christopher Church. She is retired at the Motherhouse and active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.

Sister Karla Marie Kaelin

Sister Karla Marie Kaelin, a native of Louisville, is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. She has served in Kentucky and Missouri. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, taught at St. James School, St. Matthias School and St. Catherine School in New Haven. From 2013 to 2022, she was director of religious education at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She is now retired at the Motherhouse where she is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.

Sister Joan Riedley

Sister Joan Riedley, a Louisville native, is celebrating 60 years as an Ursuline Sister. She has ministered in Kentucky, Missouri and New Mexico. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher and later as a pastoral minister at St. Matthias School and Church. She went on to serve at St. Denis Church beginning in 2008 until it closed to form Mary Queen of Peace Church, where she continues to serve.

Sister Laurita Spalding

Sister Laurita Spalding, a native of Springfield, Ky., is celebrating 60 years. She has served as a teacher in Kentucky for 54 years, including in Daviess, Henderson, Hancock and Caldwell counties. She currently volunteers at Holy Name School and Holy Name of Jesus Church in Henderson.

Sister Melissa Tipmore

Sister Melissa Tipmore, a native of Owensboro, Ky., is celebrating 60 years. She has taught in Kentucky and Nebraska. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Francis of Assisi School in Loretto, Holy Name of Mary School in Calvary and Sts. Simon and Jude School. Since 2019, she has served as coordinator of the library at the Motherhouse.

Congratulations to the jubilarians and the congregation may be sent to 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.