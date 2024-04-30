Sister Dorothy Wilson, former assistant superintendent, dies at 95

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Dorothy Wilson, formerly Sister Isidore Maria, died April 26 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 95 and had been a professed SCN for 74 years.

Sister Wilson, a native of Fancy Farm, Ky., spent 42 years in elementary education, including 19 years as a teacher, seven years as principal and 16 years as associate superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville. She also served in Ohio and Tennessee.

Following her work in education, she served her SCN community for 12 years at Nazareth Home. After she retired, she volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church for many years.

She is survived by her sisters Ruth W. Collins and Rose W. Douthit, brother James Wilson, extended family and her religious community.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on May 1 in St. Vincent Church in Nazareth at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be offered to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.