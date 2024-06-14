SCN Mary Carol Rueff dies at 83

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Carol Rueff, formerly Sister John Christopher, died June 12. She was 83 and had been an SCN for 63 years.

Sister Rueff, a native of Louisville, ministered in education and healthcare in Kentucky and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Rueff taught elementary grades at St. Martha School.

She ministered as a nurse’s aide at Our Lady of Peace Hospital in Louisville for 12 years. After studying gerontology at St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, Ind., she returned to Nazareth to care for the sisters there. She also served her community as transportation coordinator. From 1990-1993 she served as receptionist for the SCN Health System in Louisville and Nazareth.

Sister Rueff then returned to Our Lady of Peace Hospital where, in 1995, she was honored as the Kentucky Mental Health Technician of the Year by the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians. In 2004 she was named “Heart of the House” employee for her work at Caritas Peace Center (Formerly Our Lady of Peace).

During her retirement, Sister Rueff served as a volunteer with Candy for Caring — a ministry of the SCNs.

She is survived by her brothers Tom Rueff of Louisville and Daniel Rueff of Beaverton, Ore., nieces, nephews and members of her community.

The wake will be held at 9 a.m. June 17 in St. Vincent de Paul Church on the Motherhouse campus.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery. To view a livestream of the Mass, visit https://nazareth.org/live.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.