Archbishop appoints two pastors

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz has made the following appointments:

Reverend Benni Pengiparambil, C.M.I. has been appointed pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale, Ky., effective June 17. This assignment coincides with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

Father Pengiparambil, born in Kuttikad, Kerala, India, was ordained a priest on Jan. 1, 2000, as a Carmelite of Mary Immaculate. He attended seminary at Christ College, Bengaluru.

Prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as a parish priest at Christ the King Church and as director of Christ Academy School in Bangalore; assistant parish priest of St. Theresa Church, Kottackal Monastery — Parish in Kerala, India; and St. Mary’s Church in Malad, East Mumbai, Kalyan Diocese, India.

He taught high school at Elthuruth, Trissur, Kerala, India; was vice-principal of Carmel Higher Secondary School in Chalakudy, Kerala, India; and, served as head master of St. George High School in Bombay, India. He also served as secretary of the Commission for Evangelization and Proclamation in the Mandya Diocese.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he has served as associate pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

He succeeds Father Maurice C. Hayes, OFM Conv., as pastor of St. Teresa.

Reverend Bernard Timothy, O.P. has been appointed pastor of St. Louis Bertrand Church, effective July 1.

Father Timothy, born in Jakarta, Indonesia, was ordained a priest on May 24, 2013. He joined the Order of Preachers (Dominicans) in 2006 and attended seminary at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. He earned a master’s degree in geography from the University of Buffalo in 2006, a master’s of divinity and a bachelor of sacred theology from the Pontifical Faculty of Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. in 2013.

Prior to his arrival in the Archdiocese of Louisville, Father Timothy served as pastor of Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville, N.Y., as associate pastor of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, Ohio, and St. Dominic Church in Washington, D.C.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Father Timothy has served as parochial vicar of St. Louis Bertrand. Father Timothy succeeds Father Peter Fegan, O.P., as pastor.