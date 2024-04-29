Dominicans invite women to mission at Motherhouse 

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a “Mission for Peace” event for Catholic women ages 18-45 who may be considering consecrated religious life.

The event will be held May 31-June 4 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio.

“The program is a time when those who want to explore or discern a religious vocation can experience the lifestyle of the congregation,” said a press release from the sisters.

Participants will be able to take part in one of three ministries:

Shepherd’s Corner, an ecological and spiritual center.

The Columbus Motherhouse, home to 60 sisters.

Mohun Care Center, a 75-bed health center caring for religious.

The activities include gardening, making quilts for a women’s shelter, assisting nursing home residents and serving at a soup kitchen, according to the release. The women who attend will also hear the sisters’ stories, have time for reflection and join the community for prayer and meals.

The cost of room and board is covered for attendees and some scholarship money is available for the cost of travel. For more information or to register, contact Sister Mai-Dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027 or mai-dung.nguyen@oppeace.org or visit https://oppeace.org/mission-for-peace/.