Sister Peggy Voglewede, long-time educator, dies at 82

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Margaret “Peggy” Voglewede, formerly Sister Thomas Ellen, died on April 24 in Louisville. She was 82 and had been a professed SCN for 62 years.

Sister Voglewede, a native of Hampton, Va., began her ministry at Presentation Academy, where she taught math in 1965. Her ministry in education took her to other dioceses in Kentucky and to Ohio, Texas and Alabama.

She shifted to health care in 1990, serving as director of medical records until 2013. She later taught art classes to the sisters at Nazareth and painted greeting cards.

She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Paul and Carl John Voglewede; sister, Christina Voglewede Tingle; extended family; and her religious community.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on May 3 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky. Her cremains will arrive at the Motherhouse on May 2 at 4 p.m. and the wake will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.