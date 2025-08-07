Maloney Center’s Chapel of Sts. Martha, Mary and Lazarus blessed

Dr. Karen Shadle, right, director of the archdiocesan Office of Worship led a hymn during the blessing of the newly created Chapel of Sts. Martha, Mary and Lazarus on July 31. The small chapel is located in the Maloney Center, one of the buildings that houses Archdiocese of Louisville agency offices. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

A small chapel — the size of a corner office — has been created at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., for those who work and serve there.

Named the Chapel of Sts. Martha, Mary and Lazarus, the space seats about 16 people and holds a small altar, ambo and portraits of its patrons. It was blessed July 31 by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

The Maloney Center is one of several buildings in the Louisville area that houses the Archdiocese of Louisville’s agency offices and provides space for formation classes and other gatherings.

Dr. F. DeKarlos Blackmon, the archdiocese’s vice chancellor for pastoral services, said, “The new chapel, dedicated to Saints Martha, Mary, and Lazarus, is designed to serve as a space for reflection and spiritual engagement for years to come.

“The simplistic beauty of this chapel aims to inspire our staff members toward inner beauty and dedication to the pastoral mission of the Church,” said Blackmon, whose office is located in the Maloney Center.

He added, the chapel is “designed to support our archdiocesan staff members in fostering a sense of connection with our lived faith. While it serves as a space for prayer and contemplation, its purpose also encourages the staff to demonstrate our values through action, communication, and generosity within and beyond the use of the chapel.”