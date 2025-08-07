Knights of Columbus called to be ‘heralds of hope’ as order’s 143rd Supreme Convention opens

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, center, head of the Archdiocese for the U.S. Military Services and president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington Aug. 5, 2025, to open the Knights of Columbus 143rd Supreme Convention. At the altar are, from left, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, retired archbishop of Galveston-Houston; Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl, retired archbishop of Washington; Archbishop Broglio; Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, retired archbishop of Washington; and New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan. (OSV News photo/Patrick Ryan, for the Catholic Standard)

By Nicole Olea / Catholic Standard, OSV News

WASHINGTON — The 143rd Supreme Convention of the Knights of Columbus opened in Washington Aug. 5 with a call to charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, as Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly urged members to be “heralds of hope” in a world searching for meaning.

Delegates from the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Ukraine, Cuba and other nations gathered in the nation’s capital, joined virtually by viewers on EWTN, Salt + Light Television and CatholicTV.

The session began with prayer led by Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, the Knights’ supreme chaplain, invoking hope rooted in Christ’s love and the intercession of Blessed Michael McGivney, the group’s founder.

“Our hope is born of love, and is rooted in the pierced heart of your Son, Jesus Christ,” Archbishop Lori prayed. “Let us, your Knights of Columbus family, be heralds of hope.”

Pope Leo XIV addressed the convention in a video message reflecting on the Jubilee Year of Hope.

He reminded the Knights that “the source of our hope is Jesus Christ,” and praised the fraternal order for being “tangible signs of hope for those of our brothers and sisters who experience hardships of any kind.”

Saying the convention’s theme, “Heralds of Hope,” is timely, Pope Leo commended the Knights’ charitable outreach, including efforts for “the unborn, pregnant mothers, children, those who are less fortunate, and those affected by the scourge of war,” which he said “brings hope and healing to many and continues the noble legacy of your founder, Blessed Michael McGivney.”

Kelly’s annual report highlighted the Knights’ global impact and alignment with the vision of Pope Leo. He recalled being in Rome at the time of the conclave and pledging the “unfailing unity” of 2.1 million Knights to the new Holy Father. He said Pope Leo’s call for missionary outreach, unity and fraternity “felt like he was speaking directly to the Knights of Columbus,” because those principles reflect the order’s founding mission.

He also paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as “a pope of charity,” whose example inspired the Knights’ outreach to Indigenous communities, efforts against human trafficking, and humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“We don’t merely volunteer,” Kelly said. “We see the face of Christ in those we serve, and we sacrifice for them because that’s what Jesus did for us.”

Humanitarian work remains a hallmark of the Knights’ mission. The Global Wheelchair Mission has donated more than 158,000 wheelchairs, including 19,000 last year. Aid continues for Christians in Nigeria, where persecution persists, and for Ukrainians suffering from the ongoing war.

Kelly shared the story of Tetiana Sahaidak, a young woman in Ukraine who lost her foot in a missile attack and is now receiving a prosthetic with the Knights’ support.

The Knights of Columbus continue their longstanding support for the Special Olympics through volunteer service and financial contributions, Kelly said. Members assist at local and international events, helping athletes and families experience the joy of competition while promoting the dignity of every person with intellectual disabilities.

In the United States, Knights responded to natural disasters including the Texas floods, hurricanes in the Southeast and the California wildfires. He shared a story about one Knight’s family whose home was destroyed in California and found hope in a statue of the Blessed Mother that survived untouched. Their video singing the “Regina Caeli” went viral, inspiring millions.

The Knights of Columbus in the Philippines exemplify the fraternal group’s mission of charity, serving those in the most desperate conditions. Kelly praised the more than 500,000 Filipino Knights for their daily outreach, from operating soup kitchens in Manila to supporting hundreds of children who live in what he called a “heartbreaking place” — a giant landfill — through education and care programs.

Filipino Knights also lead the national “Guardians of Dignity” initiative to combat human trafficking in partnership with the Arise Foundation. Their work, Kelly said, reaches “beyond the peripheries,” bringing hope to abandoned children, trafficking survivors and the poorest families across the nation.

The Knights’ pro-life mission expanded through the Aid and Support After Pregnancy initiative, which provided $6 million to pregnancy resource centers last year. The Knights also reached a milestone of 2,000 donated ultrasound machines, including a new unit for a Virginia center that has already helped save more than 200 babies.

“Too many men are acting like boys,” Kelly said, emphasizing the order’s COR program for men’s faith formation. “Women need husbands, children need fathers, and we all need men to act like men.”

Spiritual renewal is central to the Knights’ work. The Sacred Heart Pilgrim Icon program has inspired more than 5,000 prayer services, drawing one-half million participants, while the Knights continue to lead Eucharistic processions and support the National Eucharistic Revival.

Vocations support also remains a priority. The Knights’ RSVP program has assisted more than 150,000 men and women discerning the priesthood or religious life and has surpassed $100 million in contributions. Kelly underscored that commitment by presenting the 2025 International Blessed Michael McGivney Medal to Pallottine Father Frank S. Donio, the Knights’ highest annual honor for priests, which recognizes chaplains whose ministry reflects the spirit of the organization’s founder.

Father Donio, a charter member and longtime chaplain of the Knights of Columbus’ council at The Catholic University of America, also serves as the state chaplain for the District of Columbia. Kelly noted that Father Donio has spent nearly two decades supporting the spiritual formation and vocational discernment of young men, including several who have entered the priesthood.

Membership in the Knights of Columbus continues to grow worldwide, with 96,000 new members in the past year, Kelly said. He emphasized outreach on college campuses and in Hispanic communities, calling Hispanic men essential to the future of the church and a natural fit for the Catholic fraternal organization.

Kelly encouraged each Knight to invite two new members in the coming year to sustain the mission.

The Knights of Columbus also support Catholic families through financial programs. The Knights provide more than $123 billion in life insurance and manage $2.4 billion in assets for dioceses, religious orders and Catholic clients, all in accordance with church teaching.

Through the Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund, a donor-advised program, more than $147 million has been distributed to church and community initiatives.

Patriotism, the fourth principle of the Knights of Columbus, was emphasized in the 125th anniversary year of what is the order’s highest degree for members. It’s also known as the “Patriotic Degree.”

Kelly honored the organization’s defense of religious liberty, from supporting parental rights in education to opposing anti-Catholic persecution. He cited the sacrifice of Mexican Knights during the church persecutions of the 1920s and 1930s, the contributions of French Knights to restoring Notre Dame Cathedral after the 2019 fire and the dedication of Ukrainian Knights serving on the front lines.

“As patriots, we strongly support those who serve in uniform,” Kelly said, noting that the Knights operate 67 U.S. military councils worldwide, have distributed more than 700,000 “Armed with the Faith” prayer books and sponsor the annual Warriors to Lourdes pilgrimage for wounded military personnel.

The Knights also support veterans and their families, including funeral assistance and community outreach. Kelly praised Sgt. Lewis Reed, 91, who has volunteered at more than 25,000 veterans’ funerals, as an example of enduring patriotic service. He also thanked Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, for his partnership in ministering to military families.

“Patriotism isn’t an option. It’s an obligation,” Kelly said. “We will foster the good in our countries, work to make them better, and hand on our love of country to our children and grandchildren.”

The session concluded with a moving story of hope through the intercession of Blessed Michael McGivney. Kelly recounted the story of a toddler who fell into a pool and had no pulse for 52 minutes. After the family prayed a novena and placed a first-class relic of Blessed Michael McGivney on the child, he made a full recovery.

“We have come further than Father McGivney ever imagined, but we have only gone where Christ has called us to go,” Kelly said. “Now, let’s put our faith into action once again as heralds of hope in all we do.”