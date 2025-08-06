Holy Cross High School opens Early Childhood Center on campus

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre sprinkled holy water as he blessed the Holy Cross Early Childhood Center July 31. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing were held July 31 at the center, located on Holy Cross High School’s campus on Dixie Highway. Father Steven Reeves, left, and Deacon Dennis Nash, background, assisted. (Photo Special to The Record)

Residents of southwest Louisville have a new option for childcare. Holy Cross High School held a ribbon-cutting July 31 for its new Holy Cross Early Childhood Center, located on the high school’s campus at 5146 Dixie Highway.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, assisted by Father Steven Reeves and Deacon Dennis Nash, blessed the facilities during the opening event attended by families from the community.

A family visited a classroom in the new Holy Cross Early Childhood Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

The center will offer a play-based curriculum that will include music, outdoor exploration and nature-based learning, according to school leaders.

“Holy Cross has made a promise to serve not just the students who walk those halls but to this entire southwest Louisville community,” said Beth Klem, who serves as Holy Cross High School’s director of advancement. “Quality birth-to-three (year old) childcare is an essential component of any healthy community. As a faith-filled community, we commit to walking with these families as they give their children the best start possible.”

The center is located in a building that previously served as a residence for the brothers of Holy Cross, who taught at the old Bishop David High School.

Bishop David, an all-boys school, was open from 1960 to 1984. It closed after the 1983-84 school year and merged with the nearby Angela Merici High School for girls to form Holy Cross High on the Bishop David site.

“In 1965 the brothers of Holy Cross built this wing of the campus to house the teachers and administrators who taught in this school, and here we are today — 60 years later — still serving the needs of the families in the southwest community,” said Klem.

The building was renovated with a donation from Bill Herp, who graduated from Bishop David High School in 1981. Local nonprofit Shirley’s Way also contributed to funds for the renovations, said Klem.