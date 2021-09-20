Loretto Sister Theresa Coyle, formerly Sister John Bosco, died July 14 at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx, Ky. She was 92 and had been a Loretto Sister for 74 years.

Sister Coyle, a native of New Haven, Ky., ministered for more than three decades as a teacher in Missouri, California and Colorado.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a secretary and administrative assistant for 13 years. In 2000, she began volunteering at the National Association for the Mentally Ill in Louisville.

She moved to the Loretto Motherhouse in 2009, where she volunteered as a medical driver and was active in community service. She moved to the infirmary in 2014, where she remained active in community service and prayer until her death.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews and members of her community.

Sister Coyle donated her body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Her memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Loretto Mission Office, Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049, or online at www.lorettocommunity.org.