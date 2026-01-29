Archbishop to hold Holy Hour for Peace Feb. 6

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre knelt before the Blessed Sacrament at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record File Photo)

In response to “reports of violence against the human life and dignity of U.S. citizens and immigrants,” Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will hold a Holy Hour for Peace on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

In a statement issued Jan. 29, the archbishop said, “As God has made each of us in his image and likeness, we must continue to honor and respect the inherent human life and dignity of every person.”

As Catholics, he said, “we are called to witness through our lived faith in Jesus Christ by not only our good works, but also our prayer.”

A day earlier, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, called on bishops and priests around the country to offer a Holy Hour for Peace.

Archbishop Fabre said parishes are also invited to hold their own Holy Hour for Peace at another time.

“For those who regularly participate in Eucharistic Adoration, we ask that at some point you offer your time in adoration for this intention,” he said.

“Join me in praying for guidance from the Holy Spirit as we address these matters, seek peace, and the protection of human life and dignity,” he concluded.