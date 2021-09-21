The annual 40 Days for Life prayer campaign begins Sept. 22 and will continue through Oct. 31.

The campaign consists of 40 days of prayer, fasting and public witness to the sanctity of life at abortion facilities around the nation and abroad. Its goal is to protect mothers and their children from abortion.

According to the 40 Days for Life campaign more than 19,000 unborn children have been saved from abortion during the annual effort. To sign up or learn more about participating in 40 Days for Life locally, visit https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/louisville.